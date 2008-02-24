Spark that Creative Idea

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Generate creative ideas by instilling the belief that you are, in fact, a creative being. How do you achieve creativity that stands out above the rest? Develop the thought process by getting inspired by ideas from magazines, your competition, and even within yourself. Ask questions. Brainstorm. De-emphasise the negatives and focus on the positives.

This is probably one of the more important ones to do. Whenever you want to do something but your mind tells you that you can't, write that thought down and then next to it write down 2 or 3 reasons why you can. Do this quickly and often. Soon you will notice that you have trained your mind to automatically react with a positive thought whenever you think of a negative one.

With the proper training, you can pump your mind with some serious creative ideas—and your body will follow.

8 Ways to Train Yourself to Be Creative

