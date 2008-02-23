

The SpaceStation cord organiser coils all of your various laptop cords beneath a clean, flat rubberized pad for giving your desk that minimalist look without abandoning your peripherals. The pad on top is for laying out any electronics, like your charging/syncing iPod, and underneath it all the SpaceStation has a USB hub for plugging in your peripherals so you don't have to string all those cords to your laptop. The SpaceStation setup in the picture, for example, may look a touch cluttered due to all the peripherals, but considering what it would look like without the cord hiding action from SpaceStation, it's a marked improvement. Granted, a little ingenuity and you could roll your own SpaceStation for gobs cheaper than it's $79 price tag, but the idea and execution are certainly strong.