Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

SpaceStation Cord Organiser


The SpaceStation cord organiser coils all of your various laptop cords beneath a clean, flat rubberized pad for giving your desk that minimalist look without abandoning your peripherals. The pad on top is for laying out any electronics, like your charging/syncing iPod, and underneath it all the SpaceStation has a USB hub for plugging in your peripherals so you don't have to string all those cords to your laptop. The SpaceStation setup in the picture, for example, may look a touch cluttered due to all the peripherals, but considering what it would look like without the cord hiding action from SpaceStation, it's a marked improvement. Granted, a little ingenuity and you could roll your own SpaceStation for gobs cheaper than it's $79 price tag, but the idea and execution are certainly strong.

SpaceStation [via Gizmodo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles