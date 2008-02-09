Songerize is the "I'm Feeling Lucky" of Online Music



Songerize is a dead-simple interface for quickly playing streaming music, and it's destined to become a quick-fix addiction for music fans. Type in a song name, then the artist you think performs it, and hit "Play." If Songerize can find the song, it plays it in an embedded Flash device. If not, try another song. Described as the "I'm Feeling Lucky" button for the more full-featured streaming music search site SeeqPod, Songerize is the perfect tool for clarifying misheard lyrics, quickly playing a song for a friend, or just listening to music one track at a time. Songerize found 8 of 10 songs I threw at it this morning, and I mixed it about halfway between big radio hits and indie hip-hop and rock. Nifty. To get even more out of SeeqPod, download-wise, check out Songbeat.