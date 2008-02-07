Socket Sense Surge Protector

Getting all your AC adapters and power cords plugged into a traditional power strip is normally a frustrating impossibility; in an effort to remedy this common problem, the Socket Sense Power Strip features angled plug-ins and a sliding, adjustable frame that can accomodate almost any combination of plugs. Socket Sense is a brilliant idea, but unfortunately innovation comes at a cost: $39.99. Unless you've got bags of money sitting next to the immobile power strip under your desk, alternatives like the PowerSquid or Power Strip Space Saver might be more your speed.
