Shrink Multiple Links to One URL with LinkBunch

Link-shrinking services like TinyURL are great for sending long links, but sometimes you might want to share a list of sites with a contact over Twitter, IM, or even mobile phone text. LinkBunch, a free link consolidation service, enables just that kind of URL sharing. Head to LinkBunch, type or paste in your addresses one per line, and you'll get a LinkBunch URL that points to a fast-loading page with all your links on it, as well as a meta-link that opens them all. Better still, Firefox users can install a LinkBunch extension that lets you automatically submit all your open tabs for a LinkBunch URL. The site is free to use and requires no sign-up.

