Shave Without Getting Razor Bumps

If razor burn and bumps are a common part of your daily shaving routine, DIY web site Instructables details how to avoid those nasty bumps when you shave.

Remember which direction the grain of your hair went, and how you shaved along with it? Changeup. Now we're going to go across. If you shaved down, shave to the side. If you shaved to the side, shave up or down. Absolutely don't go against the grain. You'll be smooth, but you're dooming yourself to a week of ugly red dots, especially around the chin.

If you're really interested in taking your shaving to new heights, check out this video introduction to traditional wet shaving. If you just want to soothe the razor burn leftover from your previous bad shaving sessions, this should do the trick. Got your own best practices for getting the perfect, bumpless shave? Tell us all about it in the comments.