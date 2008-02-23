Set Your Google Talk Status as Idle When You're Too Busy

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Google Talk is, as weblog Digital Inspiration puts it, an extremely honest application, inasmuch as it will only display your status as idle when you truly are idle. But if you aren't keen on your IM buddies being aware of what you're doing, Google Talk's fidelity to the truth can be irritating. Freeware application gAlwaysIdle allows you to set your idle status on Google Talk, either to always idle or never idle. If you don't want to sign out of IM but you want to discourage random IMs, gAlwaysIdle may be a good solution. gAlwaysIdle (which we've mentioned once before in passing) is freeware, Windows only.

gAlwaysIdle [via Digital Inspiration]

