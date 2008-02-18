Set Up Off-Site File Backups with Cobian

Weblog gHacks takes you step-by-step through backing up important files to an off-site FTP server with the freeware Windows software, Cobian Backup. The post assumes you've got some extra webspace out there, which many of us do these days, and when you've completed the simple walkthrough, you'll be uploading compressed backups of your most important stuff on a schedule you can set and forget. Cobian can also be used to back up to external drives or other drives on your network, but if it doesn't feel quite right to you, you should also check out how to automatically back up your hard drive with SyncBack.