Set Up a PDF Printer on a Windows Home Network

Free Windows utility PDFCreator is a great all-in-one PDF wrangler and paper-saving print option. If you've got more than one computer at home doing some regular printing, PDFCreator can also be deployed on a simple Windows home server box (like the kind you might built a home FTP server on) to help everyone in your household save paper. The Confessions of a Freeware Junkie blog has the lowdown on getting PDFCreator set up for creating and sharing PDFs, or securely locking away each users' printouts, if that's more your speed. Whether single-user or network-installed, PDFCreator is a free download for Windows systems only.

Create a shared PDF Printer using PDFCreator [Confessions of a Freeware Junkie]

  • gish @Gish Domains

    You could always use CutePDF, but that would be a workstation based install rather than a centralized application.

    It appears to be free as well.

