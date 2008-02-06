Send an Anonymous Message at HadToSay.com

Send that cutie who lives two apartments down the hall an anonymous message with new webapp HadToSay.com. Here's how it works: you register for a free account at HadToSay, write your message, and send the message ID and PIN to the recipient via "masked" email or by printing out a card. (See the video for the card bit; it's pretty darn cute.) Your recipient goes to HadToSay.com, enters their message ID and PIN, and they retrieve your message and optionally post a response. You never enter your or your recipient's names, which is a good thing, because all messages are public and browseable. Looks like a fun way to send your special someone a little something to make them smile. As with all anonymous messaging tools, this could be used for good or evil—don't be evil.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink