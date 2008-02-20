See Your Food's Contents at Foodsel



Getting nutrition information from labels and fact sheets is a good start to any diet plan, but getting a handle on those abstract numbers isn't always easy. Foodsel, a free food analysis web site, offers a visual take on a wide variety of store-bought and fast foods. Using the site, one can see, for instance, that a Wendy's Homestyle Chicken Fillet Sandwich has nearly the fat content of one-third of a stick of butter, can check out a circle chart of its fat, protein, and starch content, and note that it should power an hour and 10 minutes of rock climbing (the stats pictured above are for a 12-inch Pizza Hut pizza). Foods can be searched for through a basic text box, by manufacturer, and by categories of nutrients—helpful if you were looking for, say, foods high in polyunsaturated fat and protein. For more nutri-data geekery, check out aCalorieCounter and NutritionData. Thanks Raymond!