See Wikipedia Articles Before You Click With Inline Article Viewer

Firefox with Greasemonkey only: Tunneling through Wikipedia can be pretty time-consuming, given the dense number of links that take you sideways and elsewhere. The Wikipedia Inline Article Viewer, a free Greasemonkey user script, helps you save time and find relevant information by providing a quick preview of linked articles on the same page as the one you're browsing. The script places a small icon next to each article link that activates the pop-ins, but only on Wikipedia page—if that function could be extended to off-site links, it could move to the super-helpful category. As it is, it's still a good way to find, or avoid, information on a great resource. Wikipedia Inline Article Viewer is a free download that works with Firefox and the Greasemonkey extension.
