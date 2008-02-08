See Top Local Stories at Google News

Google News recently added a localisation feature to its main page, gathering stories not just from local newspapers and web outlets, but supposedly from sources across the internet:

While we're not the first news site to aggregate local news, we're doing it a bit differently — we're able to create a local section for any city, state or country in the world and include thousands of sources. We're not simply looking at the byline or the source, but instead we analyze every word in every story to understand what location the news is about and where the source is located.

Nifty stuff, and a good way to keep up on what's happening in your neck of the woods.