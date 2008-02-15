See the best short films at Tropfest this weekend

If you're looking for something free and fun to do this weekend, look no further than the 16th annual Tropfest short film festival, which is happening on Sunday night.

Tropfest is happening in all our capital cities barring Darwin, and some regional areas too - so check the site for screening details for your area. You can get more information on the Tropfest near you at their website - be warned the page starts up with a blaring promo video. :/

This year for the first time they'll be streaming Tropfest live over NineMSN, so wherever you are you can watch it live. You can also watch the short films that won previous Tropfests at the 9MSN Tropfest site.

One final note - the event is rated MA 15+ so you'll want to leave the little kiddies at home.

