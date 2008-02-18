Schedule Your Writing Like a Professional Writer

Perfect your writing style by following the habits of great writers, especially with regards to scheduling. The Study Hacks weblog has reviewed interviews of many non-fiction writers and discovered that most writers schedule their work in the morning. To apply this advice, the article suggests that you spread out your writing over a few days, and when you do, get up early. Go to an isolated location and jump-start your day with an activity to get the blood in your brain flowing. Work for a few hours and then take a break. Don't write during other times. While this advice may be sound for morning people, reversing it to the night may be more practical for night owls. The takeaways are to make the writing "me" time and keep yourself far from distractions.