Save Web Pages to Your iPhone or Touch for Offline Viewing

Web site iWebSaver saves entire web pages to your iPhone or iPod touch by converting the entire page to a data URL, then providing that data link as a bookmark you can save to your bookmarks or your home screen. That means next time you're about to jump on a plane or hit the tunnel on the train, you can use iWebSaver to save some reading material directly to your device before you lose your signal. One would think you could do this just by loading the web pages in beforehand, but Safari often reloads pages inactive, so that's not a foolproof method. iWebSaver ensures you've got some reading material saved directly to your device. Be sure to bookmark the iWebSaver bookmarklet to save any site on-the-fly.