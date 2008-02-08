Save Money While Spending Freely with Reverse Budgeting

Weblog fivecentnickel makes budgeting simple by practicing the art of "reverse budgeting". The upshot: Rather than setting precise budgeting constraints by category, reverse budgeting sets apart a specific amount for saving and the rest is all fair game for spending. If you've dabbled with lots of different budgeting systems but always end up abandoning your budget because you can never bring yourself to follow the exacting constraints of some budgets, a reverse budget along these lines might be just what you need. It's not an unheard of idea, so if you're a reverse budgeter, let's hear your tips for setting up and sticking to a reverse budget in the comments.