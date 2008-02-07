Save Money by Learning Target's Sale Secrets

Budget blog Wise Bread points out a number of ways to save money next time you're planning to hit your local red-themed big box store. Turns out there's a number of ways to get huge discounts on items nobody may know are on sale at Target. Some items end up on "secret clearance," so bringing your bigger purchases to the self-scanners might reveal hefty discounts. There's also a semi-secret weekly schedule of discounts in certain departments:

Monday - Electronics, Kids Clothing and Stationary (Cards, GiftWrap, etc.)

- Electronics, Kids Clothing and Stationary (Cards, GiftWrap, etc.) Tuesday - Domestics, Women's Clothing, Pets and Market (food items)

- Domestics, Women's Clothing, Pets and Market (food items) Wednesday - Men's Clothing, Toys, Lawn & Garden, Health and Beauty items

- Men's Clothing, Toys, Lawn & Garden, Health and Beauty items Thursday - House Wares, Lingerie, Sporting Goods, Shoes, Music / Movies, Books, Decor and Luggage

- House Wares, Lingerie, Sporting Goods, Shoes, Music / Movies, Books, Decor and Luggage Friday - Auto, Cosmetics, Hardware, and Jewelry

Know any discount secrets from your own experience, whether from shopping or working retail? Share the wealth in the comments.