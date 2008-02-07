Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Save Money by Learning Target's Sale Secrets

Budget blog Wise Bread points out a number of ways to save money next time you're planning to hit your local red-themed big box store. Turns out there's a number of ways to get huge discounts on items nobody may know are on sale at Target. Some items end up on "secret clearance," so bringing your bigger purchases to the self-scanners might reveal hefty discounts. There's also a semi-secret weekly schedule of discounts in certain departments:

  • Monday - Electronics, Kids Clothing and Stationary (Cards, GiftWrap, etc.)
  • Tuesday - Domestics, Women's Clothing, Pets and Market (food items)
  • Wednesday - Men's Clothing, Toys, Lawn & Garden, Health and Beauty items
  • Thursday - House Wares, Lingerie, Sporting Goods, Shoes, Music / Movies, Books, Decor and Luggage
  • Friday - Auto, Cosmetics, Hardware, and Jewelry

Know any discount secrets from your own experience, whether from shopping or working retail? Share the wealth in the comments.

Tips for Perimeter Perusing at Target [Wise Bread via The Simple Dollar]

