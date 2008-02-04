Save money by buying last season's football boots now

If your kid is playing football this winter, go buy them some boots NOW!

The new 2008 edition boots haven't made it onto sports store shelves yet, which means they still have 2007 boots in stock and they're selling them cheap to make space for this year’s footy fashions, according to our favourite geek dad and sometime Lifehacker reader, Simon:

"You’ll save a lot. I bought a pair for $21 last weekend! And I get the satisfaction of knowing my kid will start training in boots that fit and do not deform his feet, which, let’s face it, old boots would do if he started under 7’s in his under 6 boots!"

Thanks for the tip, Simon!

