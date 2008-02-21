Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Retrieve Any File on Your Home Computer via Email, Windows Edition

In response to our recent post on retrieving files on your Mac via email, Lifehacker reader and blogger Shantanu Goel built a Microsoft Outlook macro to perform the same function for the Windows crowd. Like the original AppleScript, Shantanu's macro requires a "magic word" in the subject of the email to trigger the macro; then you need to know the full path to the file you want to retrieve. If you're not that familiar with your filesystem, it's probably not the solution for you. If you are familiar with the paths to your important files, though, this macro offers a great way to retrieve the file you forgot, and you can retrieve it anywhere you have email access.

Remote File Access Through E-Mail [My Technophilic Musings via Shantanu.Goel]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles