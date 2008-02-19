Retrieve Any File on Your Home Computer by Email

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Murphy Mac weblog steps through how to retrieve any file on your Mac using a simple AppleScript in conjunction with Mail.app. When you've finished configuring the script, you can send an email to your home computer with a keyword subject and the full path to the file you forgot—say your homework or that big Keynote presentation—and the script will automatically email the file to you. Of course there are tonnes of other ways you could go about accessing your home files remotely, but Murphy Mac's slick solution is a good option to add to the list.

