Remove Stains from a Macbook with Toothpaste



Lifehacker reader Joshua accidentally stained his white Macbook with a gel pen and, having just replaced his case, was not eager to see it discolored again. So he reached for that ultra-handy cleaner, toothpaste (Arm & Hammer Dental Care Advance Cleaning, in his case), rubbed a dab into the stain, then cleaned away the dried toothpaste with a barely-damp towel. The results, pictured above, speak for themselves, and suggest that little tube of white goo might also help fight the dark palm stains that are the bane of a Mac owner's existence.