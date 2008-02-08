Remove Stains from a Macbook with Toothpaste

Lifehacker reader Joshua accidentally stained his white Macbook with a gel pen and, having just replaced his case, was not eager to see it discolored again. So he reached for that ultra-handy cleaner, toothpaste (Arm & Hammer Dental Care Advance Cleaning, in his case), rubbed a dab into the stain, then cleaned away the dried toothpaste with a barely-damp towel. The results, pictured above, speak for themselves, and suggest that little tube of white goo might also help fight the dark palm stains that are the bane of a Mac owner's existence.
Our 4yr. old got pen marks all over my husband's macbook. I looked up this website and told him to use toothpaste to clean it off. It got most of the pen marks off. Inbetween the keys was hard to get to. But most of it came off. We used Colgate toothpaste. Perhaps we'll pick up some Arm and Hammer tomorrow and try to use that to get the rest of it off.