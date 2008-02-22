Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Remove Noise and Grain from Photos with Noiseware CE


Windows only: Noiseware CE (Community Edition) isn't a multi-tool editing suite for your digital photos—it only wants the bad ones. Specifically, Noiseware provides a set of filters that sweep through pictures with a lot of digital "noise" (think under-lit night-time shots) or artefacts (digital errors). The default filter will work for most photos, making them look crisper and cleaner, but you can also tell Noiseware to filter for night scenes, landscape shots, human portraits, and other variables. The free Community Edition doesn't let you set custom slider settings for your tweaking, unfortunately, but it runs the same intelligent filters as its $30 and $50 "standard" and "professional" brethren. Noiseware CE is a free download for Windows systems only.

Noiseware Community Edition [via FreewareGenius.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles