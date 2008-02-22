Remove Noise and Grain from Photos with Noiseware CE



Windows only: Noiseware CE (Community Edition) isn't a multi-tool editing suite for your digital photos—it only wants the bad ones. Specifically, Noiseware provides a set of filters that sweep through pictures with a lot of digital "noise" (think under-lit night-time shots) or artefacts (digital errors). The default filter will work for most photos, making them look crisper and cleaner, but you can also tell Noiseware to filter for night scenes, landscape shots, human portraits, and other variables. The free Community Edition doesn't let you set custom slider settings for your tweaking, unfortunately, but it runs the same intelligent filters as its $30 and $50 "standard" and "professional" brethren. Noiseware CE is a free download for Windows systems only.