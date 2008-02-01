Remember Your Important Points with a Prep Card

When the pressure's on, it can be difficult to remember to hit every talking point highlighting why you deserve that big raise or pitch a new client in just a few minutes. To ensure you don't forget, weblog LifeClever recommends getting used to putting together a prep card.

Take a 3" x 5" index card and write down 3 key points you want to mention in simple clear language, nouns and verbs. At the bottom, give yourself 2 reminders to avoid your bad habits.

By making the prep card as integral to your life as your wallet or mobile phone, you'll be taking huge strides toward eliminating missed opportunities during important interactions.