Remember Your Dreams

If you've ever wanted to understand your dreams, determine to consciously remember them. Keep a dream journal. As soon as you wake up from a dream, write the dream down in as much detail as you can. Put paper and pen in the same place every night so that you don't have to scramble to find a writing implement to jot it down. The more your write, the more dreams you'll be able to remember as long as you consciously devote your attention to the task. If you're really determined to keep everything down on paper (and you don't mind waking up in the middle of the night), schedule your alarm to wake you every 90 minutes (but not until you've gotten at least 4.5 hours of sleep first, since you typically have longer dreams during the latter half of the night). If waking up in the middle of the night isn't for you, you might be more interested in learning how to lucid dream.