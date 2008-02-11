Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Remember Anything with Ubernote

Store notes about anything with productivity webapp UberNote. Keep a journal, manage to-do lists, store recipes, or sort your contacts within a handy rich-text editor that can be accessed from within any web browser. Easily add tags to your notes to easily find an item when you need it, and the search feature also works quite well. Notes are private, though the service aims to offer collaboration tools in the future. UberNote is free to use, requires an email address to set up an account.

Ubernote

Comments

  • ussia Guest

    www.threetags.com is similar to ubernote in features, but pays more attention to user data privacy - all notes are encrypted on the client, so no server security breach can compromise user infomration

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles