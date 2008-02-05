Recover Disk Space by Deleting Uninstall Folders

Windows guy Dennis O'Reilly says you can clear space on your hard drive by removing "uninstall folders"—temporary folders of files Windows sets up that let it roll back updates in case something goes wrong. To see your uninstall folders, browse to the C:\Windows\ directory, and take a gander at all the folders listed there whose name starts with "$NtUninstall." (You've got to have "Show hidden files and folders" enabled in Explorer's folder options to see them). I've got about 231MB of uninstall data stored there myself. Of course, deleting these folders all willy-nilly could screw up any System Restore points you've got going on, or perhaps the Add/Remove Programs functionality for Windows updates, so proceed with caution and only delete if you're desperate for space. Here's how to identify more system disk space hogs with a free download.