Record a Quality Podcast on the Cheap

MetaFilter founder Matt Haughey reveals his secret to recording the MeFi podcast between two Macs with simple software sans expensive hardware. Matt says:

I read a lot of podcast how-tos when I set out to do my own, and almost all of them are mired in technical details about microphone quality and USB vs. mixer board audio wankery. Most every tutorial about doing a podcast interview focuses way too much on studio-like sound quality achieved through your equipment instead of through software and a bit of clever thinking.

Matt's trick is to record a Skype call on both ends separately, then combine the two audio tracks in Garageband to bypass any Skype sound quality problems. Genius! Hit the link to get the details.