Put All of Wikipedia on Your iPhone or iPod Touch



Sure you can access Wikipedia from your iPod touch or iPhone's browser whenever you've got an internet connection, but if the idea of putting the entirety of Wikipedia on your phone or MP3 player tickles your fancy, the Wikipedia application is just what you're looking for. You'll need a jailbroken iPhone or iPod touch and at least 2.2GB of free space (it's all of Wikipedia, after all). Then you'll need to SSH into your device (which I covered here) to copy over the files. Don't have a fancy new iPhone or iTouch? You can put Wikipedia on your older iPods, too.