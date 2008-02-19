Pursue a new career outside IT

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you work in IT but dream about getting out, you're not alone. The good news is that with planning and some lateral thinking, you can move towards a new career. I know of one ex-IT geek who literally ran away with the circus and is now a rigger for Cirque du Soleil - so don't ever think that your dream job is too outlandish to really happen. :)
CIO magazine has published a feature which offers tips on how to move out of IT. It recommends some soulsearching to identify your interests, and think about how you might apply or develop those in a professional situation. Try different strategies for trying your new job on for size and be open to new possibilities.
One very important point which wasn't covered off in that article, was that you should do everything you can to start interacting with the community you wish to work with. Join social or professional organisations, attend networking events and let people know of your interest in changing careers. This will help you find mentors and champions to help make your next career move.
Are you working on a career change, or have you switched successfully? Tips in comments please.

Seven tips for pursuing a  new career outside IT  [CIO]

  • prismatic7 Guest

    After a thankless contract job at a disgracefully-run firm, I gave up my paypacket to go into theatre. And I've never been happier. If any job no longer makes you happy, just leave. What are they going to do? Fire you?

