Protect Your Information While Text Messaging

Just like email, communicating via text message can feel like a one-on-one exchange—but that privacy is an illusion. Yahoo Tech's Gina Hughes runs down a few ways you can protect your privacy with SMS, like passwording your phone, using anonymous SMS services like AnonTxt.com, and completely destroying your cell phone's data before your sell your phone. All of these suggestions don't actually make SMS secure, because the transmission itself is not, and the copy of your message, in the end, is stored on someone else's phone and there's no way to control what happens from there. In short, the best way to protect yourself is to not text sensitive info, like passwords, PINs, or, um, flirtations you wouldn't mind others knowing about.