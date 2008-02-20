Prioritise Your Notes with Colour-Coded Shorties

If you're an index card junkie but you end up with a bottomless pile of cards before you have a chance to process your tasks, weblog LifeClever suggests ditching traditional index cards in favor of color-coded shorty flash cards. Then tasks can be easily distinguished using red, yellow, and green cards thusly:

Tasks to process immediately on returning to my desk.

Tasks to process before the end of the work day.

Tasks to leave for my Weekly Review.

If your most important tasks often get lost in the sea of your other to-dos, the colour-coded flash card method is a smart solution.