Prioritise Your Notes with Colour-Coded Shorties

If you're an index card junkie but you end up with a bottomless pile of cards before you have a chance to process your tasks, weblog LifeClever suggests ditching traditional index cards in favor of color-coded shorty flash cards. Then tasks can be easily distinguished using red, yellow, and green cards thusly:

  • Tasks to process immediately on returning to my desk.
  • Tasks to process before the end of the work day.
  • Tasks to leave for my Weekly Review.

If your most important tasks often get lost in the sea of your other to-dos, the colour-coded flash card method is a smart solution.

Quickly Prioritize Notes with Color-coded Shorties [LifeClever]

