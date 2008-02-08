Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Print Nine Slides per Page in Keynote

How-to blog Tech-Recipes does the ink-saving work of figuring out how to print slide presentations in a standard nine-slides-per-page format, which isn't as easy as one might think:

  • Click the "Print" button
  • Select "Individual Slides" from the left-hand menu
  • Select "Layout" from the drop-down box in the center
  • Change "Pages per Sheet" to 9 (or whatever number you'd prefer), then hit "Print," "PDF" or whatever suits your needs

Handy tip, and one that prevents a lot of unnecessary wasted paper and ink.

Keynote: Print Slides in Columns [Tech-Recipes.com]

Comments

  • ben Guest

    This is a great tip, perfect for an economic handout.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles