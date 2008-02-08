Print Nine Slides per Page in Keynote

How-to blog Tech-Recipes does the ink-saving work of figuring out how to print slide presentations in a standard nine-slides-per-page format, which isn't as easy as one might think:

Click the "Print" button

Select "Individual Slides" from the left-hand menu

Select "Layout" from the drop-down box in the center

Change "Pages per Sheet" to 9 (or whatever number you'd prefer), then hit "Print," "PDF" or whatever suits your needs

Handy tip, and one that prevents a lot of unnecessary wasted paper and ink.