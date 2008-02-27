Prevent Web Sites from Opening "Naked" Windows in Firefox

When web sites open new windows with JavaScript, they have the ability to disable certain features of the new windows—like your address bar, toolbar, or even resizability. All-things-Mozilla web site MozillaZine details how to tweak your about:config settings to prevent JavaScript from launching these stripped windows. Just type
about:config in your address bar, then paste
dom.disable_window_open_feature into the filter textbox to start tweaking your settings. We've mentioned this feature once before, but the MozillaZine article goes into great detail on how each change will affect your browser.
