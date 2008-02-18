Use Cognitive Science to improve your PowerPoint Presentations

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Here are some tips from cognitive science for improving the impact of your Powerpoint presentations. Harvard cognitive scientist Stephen M. Kosslyn has applied his research on how our brains process images into some tips for making presentations more memorable.
The hokily-named Goldilocks Rule, the Rudolph Rule, the Rule of Four, and the Birds of a Feather Rule are explained in detail on the IO9 blog post, so hop over there for the full rundown. They are basically tips on how to minimise the amount of data you show to get the point across, and how to use the brain's capacity for noticing changes and difference to be able to call attention to the important things in your presentation.

How Cognitive Science Can Improve your PowerPoint Presentations [IO9]

Comments

  • Oz Science Tutor Guest

    Excellent article.Being one of the science teachers at TutorInn, I am always on constant look out for articles from different fields. I shall keep a link of this article for future reference. The links tell us which sites to pass to students and whcih ones to avoid.

    0

