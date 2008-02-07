Power Up Your Google Apps with iGoogleBar

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): The iGoogleBar Firefox extension beefs up the default Google menu bar, which displays links to various other Google applications, adding full-on previews for each app by clicking the Google app icon (which iGoogleBar also adds). Aside from the on-click previews, iGoogleBar also gives you your unread Gmail and Google Reader counts. For the most part the app appears to serve up previews of mobile versions of each application, so it provides a quick and useful dashboard look at all of your Google apps through the simple Google apps menu bar. iGoogleBar is free, works wherever Firefox does.

iGoogleBar [via Googlified]

  • dustforeyes @Dust For Eyes

    Worked for me and I'm using Better GMail 2.

    I'm also using Better GReader as well with the OS X skin and unsurprisingly it doesn't work there.

