Post to Flickr in a Flash with Sendto Flickr

Windows only: Sendto Flickr adds one-click photo uploading to your Windows right-click "Send to" menu, making it easier to post photos instantly to your account and worry about the details later. While Flickr's home- grown uploader already adds a "Send to Flickr" to your context menus, it still requires opening its interface and confirming the upload and photo details. Sendto Flickr, after a first-run authorisation, just gets one or more selected photos up there. The program doesn't seem to play well with .BMP files, but that shouldn't be an issue for most any user. Sendto Flickr is a free download for Windows only.