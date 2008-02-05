Plan Out Goals to Salvage an All-Nighter

All-nighters are usually symptoms of planning gone awry, but sometimes they're just plain unavoidable. The Cranking Widgets Blog rounds up some hard-won advice on getting all the way to sunrise while actually getting your work done. Among the most valuable tips:

Map Out Objectives Before Starting Work ... If it's 8:00 p.m. and you know you'll be watching the sunrise from your desk, it's best to plot out exactly what needs to be done on a sheet of paper and check things off as you complete them. You don't want to have to count on your barely functioning brain to tell you what to do next, especially after you've been at it for several hours.

I must sadly admit I can vouch for that wisdom, as it's all too easy to get sidetracked at 3 a.m. by web sites and other time holes. For more all-night advice, check out tips for pulling an all-nighter studying. Photo by patpompak.