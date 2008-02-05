Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Plan Out Goals to Salvage an All-Nighter

allnighter_scaled.jpgAll-nighters are usually symptoms of planning gone awry, but sometimes they're just plain unavoidable. The Cranking Widgets Blog rounds up some hard-won advice on getting all the way to sunrise while actually getting your work done. Among the most valuable tips:

Map Out Objectives Before Starting Work ... If it's 8:00 p.m. and you know you'll be watching the sunrise from your desk, it's best to plot out exactly what needs to be done on a sheet of paper and check things off as you complete them. You don't want to have to count on your barely functioning brain to tell you what to do next, especially after you've been at it for several hours.

I must sadly admit I can vouch for that wisdom, as it's all too easy to get sidetracked at 3 a.m. by web sites and other time holes. For more all-night advice, check out tips for pulling an all-nighter studying. Photo by patpompak.

How to Work Effectively for 24 Consecutive Hours [The Cranking Widgets Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles