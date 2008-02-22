Patients at the Cleveland Clinic will test having their medical records stored on Google Health for online access, according to AP. Check out leaked screenshots from the upcoming service here. [via]
Patients at the Cleveland Clinic will test having their medical records stored on Google Health for online access, according to AP. Check out leaked screenshots from the upcoming service here. [via]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink