Pared-Down, iPhone-Friendly Bookmarking with Instapaper

If you like the idea of online bookmarking but don't necessarily care about the "social" or tagging aspects of sites like del.icio.us or Digg, Instapaper is the site for you. Rather than adding browser buttons or relying on specialised icons to add web pages to your story queue, you simply click a bookmarklet to add pages, and hit "Skip" if you want to delegate a link for later reading. All your links are sorted into three categories (Unread, Recently Read, and Recently Skipped) for quick browsing, and the super-clean interface would make even del.icio.us jealous. Better still, the site has an iPhone/iPod touch friendly version. For compiling reading lists or even using as a secondary bookmarking site for projects, Instapaper might be right up your back-to-basics alley. Instapaper is a free service that requires a sign-up.

Instapaper [via TechCrunch]

