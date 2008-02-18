OpenOffice.org Impress 2.4 showcases 3D OpenGL transitions

The OpenOffice.org ninja has made this YouTube video to show off the new 3D OpenGL transitions which are available in OpenOffice.org Impress 2.4 presentation software.
This was a Google Summer of Code 2007 project by Shane Mathews. More info here.
Awesome! Open Office now has completely tacky transitions that will make your audience hate you just like MS Office does!