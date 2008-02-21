Open Sidebars Where You Want Them with MultiSidebar

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): With all the things you can throw into your Firefox Sidebar—including web sites, gTalk, and a to-do list, among others—wouldn't it be nice if you had a bit more control over where that pane shows up on your browser? The MultiSidebar extension lets you right-click to place individual sidebars on the right, left, top, or bottom (kind of defying its nature, right?) and remembers where you wanted them next time you launch them. The real benefit, besides training your eyes, is being able to open more than one sidebar at once. If you have certain sidebars you browse with and others you occasionally pop open with a shortcut, MultiSidebar should be right up your alley. MultiSidebar is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.

