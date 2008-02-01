Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

OLPC XO laptops to be sold in Australia

There's been a lot of talk about the OLPC's cute little mesh networking laptop at Linux.conf.au this week. The foundation is taking its low-cost, robust laptop the XO to underprivileged kids around the world, but it's also funding its work by selling XO laptops to the public. The cool news from the LCA conference was that a local OLPC group is setting up in Australia to help get computers to kids across Australia. This means that we'll now have a local supplier to buy the XO laptop from. You can read the full story at The Open Source Report -  but the group is so new that its website at www.olpc.org.au isn't live yet - check back in about 2 weeks.

Comments

  • Stephen Thorne Guest

    Yeah, sorry about the domain, we only just registered it and it takes a while for melbourneit to approve such things. Check back in a week.

    Talk to Pia Waugh for some up to date information on the project.

    0
  • jase @Jase

    This could be very handy - nobody knows quite how Kevin07's own 'One Computer per Student' plan will work, schools could potentially take the money for a full scale laptop and buy OLPC laptops, and have change leftover for the infrastructure that the Labour plan doesn't seem to have considered.

    0
  • James Downie Guest

    How should I contact Pia? I would really like to get an update on this. There hasn't been any change on www.laptop.org.au or anything sent out on that mailing list.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles