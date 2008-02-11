Offer Constructive Criticism

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Do you have difficulty offering constructive criticism because you fear that your words may be too offensive or nearly not as impacting as they should be? AskMen.com says that the best blend of constructive criticism combines both the negatives and still emphasises the positives. Avoid pointing out personal character traits; don't turn it into something personal. If there's a problem with a specific action, focus on that instead. You're probably not a fan of being on the receiving end of criticism yourself, so put yourself in the recipient's shoes. Empathise with them. Chances are, they're feeling vulnerable and may even become defensive. This leads to another excellent tip: keep your emotions in check. Don't humiliate the recipient.

Stay calm, cool, and collected and remember that while your intentions are good, you have to account for the person's feelings as well. How do you give criticism? Let's hear your favorite methods in the comments. Photo by Fran-cis-ca.

How to Give Constructive Criticism [AskMen]

