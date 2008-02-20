NPR Tackles GTD

National Public Radio's All Things Considered takes a look at David Allen's Getting Things Done philosophy, offering an overview of what makes GTD so appealing to the tech crowd. While the cult of GTD likely isn't new to anyone around these parts, the segment offers a nice introduction for people who might not be familiar to GTD but are interested in learning a bit more.
