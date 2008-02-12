Nine Ways to Keep Valentine's Day Inexpensive

So you've just finished paying off (or mostly paying down) your holiday expenses, and now Valentine's Day looks like it's going to break your frugal stride. Not necessarily so, says Trent at The Simple Dollar personal finance blog. Rather than taking the easy-but-expensive route, he recommends both a few nuggets of common wisdom (thoughtful cards, secluded spots) and an idea that's new to me:

Take time off. If you both have some vacation time built up, put in for a day off and spend it together. Do some simple and purely fun things that you wouldn't ordinarily get to do. Cuddle together for a big chunk of the day and just enjoy each other instead of stressing out at work.

If you're the type who frequently has to use up vacation time at year-end, spending one day with a significant other is both realistic and a great way to show commitment. What do you have planned for the holiday that's more thoughtful than bank-breaking? Spread the love in the comments.