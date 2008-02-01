New PC Time, Build or Buy?

We've covered a lot of DIY PC projects—most notably the $US800 Hackintosh Mac—and we've walked you through every step of the DIY build process, but the fact remains that a lot of people just aren't comfortable with the innards of their PC. So to get a better feel for your willingness to open up your PC, I'm curious:



Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

If you have built a PC in the past, I'd also like to know a little more about it.



Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

My main motivation for going the DIY route has always been money. I'd reckon I've saved at least $1000 over the course of all the PCs I've built instead of buying pre-built (okay, significantly more than that if you count my Hackintosh), but that doesn't mean that all DIY computers will be cheaper. Aside from the pre-built-vs-DIY monetary motivation, you'll also get to know your computer on a whole new level, and you're likely to save money in the long run by upgrading rather than scrapping altogether. Let's hear more about your PC-building experiences (or lack thereof) in the comment.