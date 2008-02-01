Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

New PC Time, Build or Buy?

pc-build.pngWe've covered a lot of DIY PC projects—most notably the $US800 Hackintosh Mac—and we've walked you through every step of the DIY build process, but the fact remains that a lot of people just aren't comfortable with the innards of their PC. So to get a better feel for your willingness to open up your PC, I'm curious:

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

If you have built a PC in the past, I'd also like to know a little more about it.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

My main motivation for going the DIY route has always been money. I'd reckon I've saved at least $1000 over the course of all the PCs I've built instead of buying pre-built (okay, significantly more than that if you count my Hackintosh), but that doesn't mean that all DIY computers will be cheaper. Aside from the pre-built-vs-DIY monetary motivation, you'll also get to know your computer on a whole new level, and you're likely to save money in the long run by upgrading rather than scrapping altogether. Let's hear more about your PC-building experiences (or lack thereof) in the comment.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles