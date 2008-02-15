Never Forget to Send Another Birthday Email

Weblog TUAW details how to take advantage of your Mac's built-in automation tool, Automator, to send out birthday greetings on the day-of to everyone in your Address Book. Using the Birthday field in Address Book, putting together automated birthday emails is just a two-step process in Automator. Naturally, you shouldn't rely on this method as your only means of remembering and recognising birthdays, but it's a nice way to send simple notes and get a birthday conversation started, especially with people you aren't in touch with that often. While you're at it, you may also want to import Address Book birthdays into iCal.
