Never Forget an Item at the Supermarket

Never forget to buy anything the next time you stop at the supermarket with the "Ultimatest Grocery list." This PDF file can be reprinted (or laminated and reused) and brought on every shopping trip to the market. The list covers items from fruits and vegetables to personal care to pet food. Besides the regular checklist of items, the list also has suggested actions to do before you go to the supermarket (bring canvas bags, clip coupons, find film to develop) and tips to get the most out of your shopping trip before you check out (rent a movie, take advantage of grocery store sales, and buy bags of ice). For a comprehensive list that should cover anything you need on your trip to the food mart, this one's it. Thanks John!