NetAlert not so alert

Last year the former Howard government tried to help us protect ourselves and our kiddies from internet nasties by investing in a $190 million dollar "NetAlert" program. The government-sponsored porn-blocking internet filter made headlines when it was cracked by a schoolboy within a couple of weeks of being released.

NetAlert is coming under the scrutiny of a Senate Estimates committee tomorrow, and some pretty interesting figures have been released by the (new) government, and were quoted in the SMH today. The SMH reports that only 144,088 filter products were downloaded or ordered on CD-ROM since it was released in August: "The Department of Broadband, Communications and the Digital Economy has estimated about 29,000 of these accessed filter products were still being used - less than 2 per cent of the set target."

Ouch.

